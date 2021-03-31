Mamata takes 'Khela hobe' step further; passes football to crowd

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], March 31 (ANI): Amidst the 'Khela Hobe' fever in poll-bound West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sitting on a wheelchair tried her hands on a football and passed it to the crowds on Wednesday.



Addressing a public rally in Howrah, Mamata took a football and juggled it with her hands. The crowd was cheering with 'Khela Hobe' (game is on). She then passed the football towards the crowd.

Trinamool Congress' poll slogan 'Khela hobe' has crossed the barriers of party lines. The slogan has been resonating across Bengal setting the poll fever high.

The second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will take place on Thursday.

In phase-II, 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of Bankura, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go to polls to decide the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women.

Mamata Banerjee is leveling on Nandigram this time by not contesting from her home turf Bhabanipur seat making this election more interesting.

Nandigram is gearing up for a high profile second phase of the state Assembly elections on April 1, in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

The polling for 31 seats in the third phase of the 294-member state Assembly will be held on April 6.

The elections for 44 seats will be held in the fourth phase on April 10. Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to polls. The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22 when elections for 43 seats will be done. In the seventh phase on April 26, polling will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go for polling.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)