Mamata takes out march in Siliguri against LPG price hike

Demanding reduction in LPG prices, the CM said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "looting" people by regularly hiking LPG prices.

Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a public rally at in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday took out a protest march in north Bengal's Siliguri against hike in domestic LPG cylinder prices.

"Women have been hit the hardest and I am disgusted at the Centre's lack of intent to cut taxes and lessen their burden. In protest, today I took out an all-women 'michil' at Siliguri," she said.

Banerjee said that "poribortan" (change) will happen in Delhi, not in Bengal.

"PM Modi said there is no security for women in Bengal but look at UP, Bihar and other BJP-ruled states, women can't step out even after 3 p.m. Women are safe in Bengal," she said.

Raising Trinamool's much popular 'Khela Hobe' slogan, the CM said that her party is also set to play. "I am ready to play one-on-one...If the BJP wants to buy votes, take the money and cast your vote for TMC," she said.

--IANS

sbn/kr