Mamata thinks if she is like king, ignores opposition: BJP MP

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 30 (ANI): Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly fighting with the Centre amid the COVID-19 crisis, BJP MP Raju Bista on Sunday said the TMC supremo thinks if she is like a king and ignore the opposition.



"In this grave crisis over COVID pandemic, Mamata Banerjee is busy fighting with the Centre. The chief minister is thinking if she is like a king. She ignores the opposition parties. She is not cooperating with elected BJP MPs and MLAs to combat the COVID pandemic," the BJP MP from Darjeeling told reporters.

Bista's remarks come against the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee skipping the review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday aftermath of Cyclone Yaas.

Earlier on Sunday, Bista visited the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) along with BJP MLAs Anandamay Barman and Sankar Ghosh and handed over two oxygen concentrators and masks to the medical superintendent. The initiative was taken to celebrate the seven-year tenure of the BJP government at the Centre.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district to take stock of the post-cyclonic situation.

Mamata Banerjee was supposed to attained the meeting. However, she along with the state chief secretary arrived late by 30 minutes and handed him over reports of damage caused by the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Following this, she left for her "pre-scheduled" meeting at Digha.

On Saturday, Banerjee questioned the presence of other BJP leaders in the Prime Minister's review meeting with her.

Mamata Banerjee's remarks came in the light of BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari attending the Prime Miniter's review meeting in Paschim Medinipur on Friday. Besides Adhikari, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Debashree Chowdhury were also present in the meeting.

Banerjee asked for a Rs 20,000 crore relief package from the Centre after a cyclonic storm Yaas ravaged several parts of the state. (ANI)

