Mamata to address people of West Bengal on Shahid Dibas

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address the people of West Bengal virtually on July 21 on 'Shahid Dibas'.



Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister said that she will address the people virtually at 2 pm on Shahid Dibas.

"With the blessings of the people of Bengal who have willed us to a landslide victory and a historic third term in government, I will be addressing my brothers and sisters on July 21st #ShahidDibas at 2 PM, virtually, owing to the restrictions to curb the pandemic," tweeted Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee said that Shahid Dibas is a solemn occasion to remember 13 Bravehearts who were brutally killed in a politically orchestrated violence back in 1993.

"#ShahidDibas on every 21st July is a solemn occasion for us to remember our 13 Bravehearts who were brutally killed in a politically orchestrated violence back in 1993. We take this occasion every year to pay our respects for their heroic sacrifice," she said.

In 1993 on July 21, which is now observed as Martyr's Day, as many as 13 TMC workers lost their lives during a rally on Mayo Road in Kolkata after the local police opened fire on them. The deceased were marching towards Writers' Buildings demanding that the voters' identity card be made the only valid document to verify voters. Writers' Buildings was then the state secretariat. (ANI)