Mamata to attend COVID-19 review meeting called by PM Modi today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.



"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will participate in a meeting called by the Prime minister today. State Chief Secretary, Health Secretary along with district magistrates of nine other districts will also be present virtually," sources said.

West Bengal Chief Minister's participation at the high-level meet comes after several such meetings being missed by her over the past few months.

On April 8, Mamata had reportedly skipped a meeting called by PM Modi to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. This was not the first time the West Bengal Chief Minister has not attended a meeting convened by the Centre. Over the past few years, the West Bengal Chief Minister has on several occasions missed the meetings convened by Niti Aayog.

She had also skipped the meeting of chief ministers chaired by the Prime Minister on March 17 over growing cases of COVID-19 and the vaccination drive.

An official statement today said that PM Modi will interact with the DMs and field officials of 10 States-Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi had on Tuesday held a meeting with field officials from states and districts about their experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)