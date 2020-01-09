Mamata to boycott Oppn meet in Delhi, alleges Cong, Left playing dirty politics

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will boycott the next week's opposition meeting in Delhi, alleging that Congress and Left parties are playing dirty politics in the state.

The TMC supremo said that she will fight against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) alone.



The meeting is scheduled to take place on January 13.

Banerjee has been a vocal opponent of the CAA and NRC. She has also said that both CAA and NRC will be not implemented in the state.

For quite some time, she has been organising mega rallies against the CAA and the NRC and has launched attacks on the BJP-led central government over these issues. (ANI)

