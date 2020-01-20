Mamata urges for strong police action over reports of trouble in North Bengal Univ

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, on Monday said that she has urged for strong police action over reports of trouble being created by a political party in varsities here.

"I heard that one political party is trying to create a problem at the University of North Bengal. I ask the police to take strong action. I will not allow lynching here," the Chief Minister said.On January 7, a clash broke out between the students of Jadavpur University and police personnel near Sulekha Mor in Kolkata during a protest against the violence that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. In a video of the protest, the police were seen lathi-charing on the protestors.However, denying reports of police atrocities, Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Sudip Sarkar said that while they were chasing BJP workers some Jadavpur University students entered the mob that further created difficulty in differentiating amid the ones who went on rampage and students."We could not differentiate the Jadavpur University students from BJP workers who were burning tyres. We did not lathi-charge Jadavpur University students," Sarkar said.The Chief Minister, during the rally, also said that she will hold a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Darjeeling on January 23.She assured that "there's no need to worry" as she will not the laws affect her people in any manner. (ANI)