Mamata, Vijayan's win rightly predicted by C-Voter

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The comfortable win of the All India Trinamool Congress of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal was predicted six months ago even when BJP's campaign was at its peak. The TMC winning assembly polls came into survey of the Centre For Voting Opinion and Trends In Election Research (C-Voter) in its exit poll.

The Delhi based survey agency had also predicted a year ago that incumbent Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) will make a spectacular comeback due to his handling of the Covid situation in Kerala.

The ruling LDF created history on Sunday by winning the Assembly polls for a second consecutive term as it crossed the majority mark of 71 in the state Assembly. It is the first time in nearly four decades that an elected government retained power in Kerala, bucking the trend of swinging between communists and the Congress-led UDF.

Interestingly, C-Voter in the last election in Tamil Nadu had rightly predicted in its survey that AIADMK is coming back when everyone else said DMK is winning. C-Voter had then predicted that the AIADMK will win 139 seats and the DMK-Congress will win 78 seats.

In Karnataka assembly election polls, C-Voter had rightly predicted that the BJP would be the single largest party but short of majority when everyone else said Congress is winning. The C-Voter Exit poll in 2018 May stated that the BJP would emerge as the single-largest party in Karnataka Assembly elections, the incumbent Congress will fail to retain power.

Similarly, in Bihar assembly polls in 2020, the survey agency had predicted NDA will win in close photo finish when others were claiming that RJD would be sweeping in the state.

In Delhi assembly election, the polling agency had stated that riots in Delhi will have no impact in the polls and AAP will sweep in the elections.

