Mamata vows to 'shake BJP govt at Centre' after winning Bengal polls

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI): Alleging Bharatiya Janata Party of distributing cash to 'lure voters and loot votes' at the poll-bound state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged people not to accept money being distributed by the BJP and spelt out her vision of proceeding to Delhi to shake BJP government at the Centre.



"I have a request, during the election if BJP distributes money do not bow your head in front of that money. Remember, this is the public's money," Mamata said while addressing an election campaign rally.

Addressing a public meeting in Kharagpur, while sitting on a wheelchair, Banerjee said, "Poribortan (change) is Mamata Banerjee's slogan. After winning Bengal, we will jump to Delhi and shake the BJP government at the Centre."

The TMC chief further said that BJP, Congress and CPIM belong to the same clan.

"If any Maoist, leftist or Congress' friend is here, I'll tell them don't vote for CPIM-they're BJP's Gadai, don't vote for Congress-they're BJP's Jagai and BJP is riotist Madhai," she said.

Slamming BJP she said, "They (BJP) know Mamata Banerjee means people's energy and she will fight along with people, not flee."

Earlier during her public meeting in Amlasuli, she compared herself with a tiger and said, "I am like a tiger and I will not bow my head. I only bow my head before the public. But a party like BJP tortures women and Dalits, I do not support them."

She further said, "When you cook you use utensils and when these looters come, just chase them with those. Tell them that we do not want riots."

"We gave thousands of crores after Amphan, where was BJP at that time?" Banerjee asked.

The state is witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC, is going to an eight-phased assembly poll for 294 constituencies. The result will be announced on May 2. (ANI)