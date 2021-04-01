Mamata wining Nandigram, BJP's Suvendhu is nowhere in the scene: TMC

"As per our information, Mamata Banerjee is winning with a huge margin (in Nandigram) and the opposition candidate is nowhere near her," Sinha said.The former minister also lashed out at Prime Minister after the latter pointed out that the TMC chief may be filing a nomination from another constituency."When the voting was underway, in a poll rally, PM Modi said there are speculations that Mamata may contest from another seat. He was giving a message to people of Nandigram that Mamata did not trust them so she may contest from another seat. The Prime Minister should refrain from giving such statements," Sinha said while addressing a press conference.Meanwhile, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said: "Mamata Banerjee has won Nandigram. No amount of mind games, no godi media fixing can change that. We have got reports from the ground. BJP has lost Nandigram."Commenting on PM Modi's remark, the TMC leader said: "It is what we call a cheap shot. In the middle of an election saying that Mamata Banerjee will fight a second one as the nomination will close on April 6. If they are so much with Bengal, they should file nominations to contest elections here.""Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file a nomination from another constituency? First, you went there (Nandigram), & people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, people of Bengal are ready," PM Modi said pointing to the rumours that Mamata may be filing a nomination from another constituency.As Mamata alleged that voters were being threatened not to exercise their right to vote, Derek said that the TMC may approach the Election Commission for the discrepancies during the Assembly elections."There have been some specific incidents that the Chief Minister referred to, in her statement today about booths. We will consider taking the next step because we want to do this not for just winning Nandigram or West Bengal but we need to do it for keeping democracy in place," he said."We know we'll win both (Nandigram and West Bengal). Even though we may win, we may still consider going to the Election Commission. We are considering it for a few booths," he added.Earlier in the day, Banerjee further informed that 63 complaints regarding booth capturing have been sent to the Election Commission. She also personally held a discussion with State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over a call regarding the issue.In phase-II, a total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are heading in to vote.Out of the 171 candidates in the fray, 152 are men and the remaining are women. It means only 11 per cent of the candidates are women. (ANI)