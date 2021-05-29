'Mamata's conduct an insult to people of Bengal': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for arriving late at a cyclone review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called her conduct an "insult" to the people of West Bengal.



While speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, "PM Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India. The entire country follows him. He went to West Bengal for the welfare of people, to know the wellbeing of people affected by the cyclone there. Mamata didi's conduct is an insult to the people of Bengal."

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district in West Bengal to take stock of the post cyclonic situation. Mamata Banerjee was supposed to attend the meeting. However, she arrived late by 30 minutes and handed him over reports of damage caused by the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Following this, she left for her pre-scheduled meeting at Digha.

Banerjee asked for a Rs 20,000 crore relief package from the Centre after a cyclonic storm Yaas ravaged several parts of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in West Bengal and Odisha. Cyclone Yaas made its landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday. Several districts including Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, South 24 Pargana and Jhargram suffered the impact in the last two days. The coastal areas like Digha and Sundarban were the worst affected.

Also, CM Chouhan also slammed Kamal Nath for his remarks and said, "President of Madhya Pradesh Congress party, Kamal Nath is saying that our 'India is not great, India is infamous'. This is an insult to the Freedom fighters who laid down their lives for breaking the shackles of subjugation of Mother India.. Kamal Nath ji, the people of the country will never forgive you for this act."

On Friday, Chouhan had chaired a meeting along with other ministers and officials to discuss the procedure to initiate Unlock-1 in the state, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the meet, he said, the Covid-19 situation in the state is under control. From June 1 onwards, the state government plans to open up several activities. He later, advised people exercise all Covid-19 guidelines. (ANI)

