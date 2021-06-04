Mamata's ex-Chief Secy replies to Centre's notice

New Delhi: The central government is examining the reply of the show-cause notice sent to former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and will decide on the course of action against him soon, informed sources on Friday.

"A reply from Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been received last night and it is being examined. The further course of action will be decided soon," top central government sources told ANI.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's newly appointed Chief Advisor, Alapan Bandyopadhyay was issued a show-cause notice by the central government under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 asking him to write within three days.

"West Bengal former Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and follow up. But when Prime Minister arrived at the briefing he was not present. And after being contacted by Prime Minister's entourage he came for the meeting room and left without attending the review meeting," official sources had told ANI on Wednesday.

On Monday also, a show-cause notice was served to Alapan Bandyopadhyay for failing to report to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) as directed by the central government.

The development took place after Banerjee along with the state chief secretary skipped the review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 aftermath of Cyclone Yaas. Bandyopadhyay was to retire on May 31 and had earlier been given three months extension.