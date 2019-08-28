Mamta-led govt to table Anti Lynching Bill in Assembly on Aug 30

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Mamata Banerjee-led government will introduce an Anti-Lynching Bill in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on August 30.

The Bill named as West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching ) Act 2019 described lynching as "any act or series of acts of violence or aiding, abetting or attempting an act of violence, whether spontaneous or planned, by a mob on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth, language, dietary practices, sexual orientation, political affiliation, ethnicity or any other ground."

According to the Bill, if anyone found guilty will be punished under section 7. "Whosever commits an act of lynching where the act leads to the victims suffering hurt, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term, which can be extended to three years and with a fine likely to extend to Rs 1 lakh," it said.While in the case of the victim suffering grievous hurt, the punishment could be extended to ten years with a fine that may extend to Rs 3 lakh while in the death case, the accused will be punished with rigorous imprisonment for life with a fine that will vary from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.Director-General of Police will also be appointed as the state coordinator, said the Bill.An officer above the rank of inspector General will work as a nodal officer to monitor and coordinate the prevention of lynching.A nodal officer will conduct a meeting once in a month with the "local intelligence units of districts and police commissionerates to identify the existing tendencies of vigilantes".According to the Bill, the victim of lunching shall be entitled to receive free legal aid if he or she chooses to engage any advocate and it is the duty of the state government for making arrangements for the protection of victims and witnesses against any kind of intimidation, coercion or inducement of violence and threats.Over the last few months, West Bengal has been witnessing a number of lynching incidents with rumours of "child lifters" spreading in different areas. (ANI)