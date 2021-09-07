Man, 15 cattle electrocuted as live wire snaps in UP district

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 7 (IANS) A man and 15 cattle died in a pond after suffering from electric shock when an 11,000 KV live overhead cable snapped and fell into the water.

The incident took place in the Chiteri village on Monday.

The man, who suffered the electric shock and sustained severe burn injuries, was taken to a private health facility in Moradabad where he passed away during the treatment.