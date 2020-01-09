Man accused of molesting woman thrashed in MP

Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): A man who was accused of molesting a woman was thrashed by two persons, including the husband of the lady he allegedly molested.

A video of the incident went viral social media on Wednesday.

Inspector PP Mudgil informed that the man has filed a complaint against two people. Also, a complaint pertaining to alleged molestation was filed against him by the woman.



"We have registered a case and arrested one person. Further investigation is underway," Mudgil said. (ANI)

