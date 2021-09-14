Man accuses Gurugram cop of physical assault, files complaint

The complainant, Hari Krishan Yadav, has filed a complaint against five persons, including a policeman, at the Manesar police station.

The incident took place when the complainant was standing outside a property dealer's office with his uncle on Monday afternoon.

Yadav said in his complaint that his uncle Johrimal had asked him on Monday to came to a property dealer's office in Manesar to attend a meeting to resolve an old dispute, but the meeting didn't materialise.

"When me and my uncle were standing outside the office, an I-20 car reached the spot. The five occupants of the car attacked my uncle. I was also injured in the attack," Yadav told the police.

He further said the incident took place between 4 pm and 4.30 pm on Monday.

Johrimal identified four of the attackers as Praveen, the police personnel, Hukam Chand, Tez and Naveen.

"Praveen is with the Gurugram police. He had threatened me with dire consequences on several occasions due to an old dispute. I also have a video in which some criminals claim that the policeman had given them a contract to kill me," Johrimal alleged.

Johrimal said he has also submitted a separate complaint against the policeman before the Manesar DCP, which is under investigation.

However, the DCP said these are two different incidents.

"Johrimal's allegations are eight months old and during the probe, the police did not find any proof against the policeman. In the present FIR is a routine complaint and we are investigating whether a policeman was involved in the matter," Varun Singla, DCP (Manesar), told IANS.

--IANS

str/arm