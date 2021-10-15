  1. Sify.com
  4. Man apprehended, 49,999 Qatari Riyal seized from him at Hyderabad airport

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Oct 15th, 2021, 16:30:03hrs
CISF seizes huge volume of foreign currency at Hyderabad airport (Photo: Twitter/CISF)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended a man and seized 49,999 Qatari Riyal worth about Rs 10 lakh from him at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad on Friday.

Mansoor Bin Omer Bakulka, who is a resident of Barkas area of Hyderabad, has been apprehended by the CISF with the foreign currency.
"Vigilant Central Industrial Security Force personnel apprehended a passenger namely Mr Mansoor Bin Omer Bakulka, resident of Barkas, Hyderabad carrying a huge volume of foreign currency (49,999 Qatari Riyal worth approximately Rs 10,00,000) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad," tweeted CISF.
After the initial inquiry, the apprehended passenger was handed over to the customs officials for further enquiry.
"The passenger was handed over to customs officials," the CISF said in a tweet.
Further probe in the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

