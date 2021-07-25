Man arrested for bomb hoax at Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi temple

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday apprehended a man after he made a 'fake call' about a bomb planted at the Hanumangarhi temple in the Ayodhya district "under the influence of alcohol".



In a statement, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ayodhya Shailesh Kumar Pandey, said, after the call was received, police acted immediately and the temple was evacuated and thoroughly searched by the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), but nothing was found.

"Hoax bomb call for Hanumangadhi, Shahadatganj ( outside Cantonment gate). Temple was evacuated immediately and thoroughly searched by the BDDS team. Nothing found," said the SSP.

"The caller was identified and apprehended. He is under influence of alcohol and has admitted that he has made the fake call. Legal action against him is in process," he added. (ANI)

