Man arrested for cheating girl

The accused, identified as Mohit Goyal, became friends with the victim and demanded money for the treatment of his relative. After receiving money from her, the accused changed his mobile number, the police said.

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) A man was arrested by the Delhi Police for duping a girl on the pretext of some serious illness of his relative.

The victim told the police that she met the accused last year and became friends. After that Goyal along with another person met her and told her that he needs money for Cancer treatment of his nephew.

"She gave some money to the accused in cash while some amount was transferred online. The accused also got two mobiles financed on her name and later sold them to someone else," said DCP Dwarka Santosh Meena.

When the victim demanded the money from the accused, he sent a fake screenshot of the money transfer. On repeated demands to return money, he changed his mobile number and fled away. The police nabbed him on Wednesday on the basis of technical analysis.

"Efforts are being made to ascertain his more involvements in other criminal and cheating cases," the officer added.

--IANS

zaz/rt