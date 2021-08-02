Man arrested for faking Goa CM's Facebook profile, soliciting money

A statement issued by the Goa Police's Crime Branch said that 200 SIM cards were also recovered from Mohammad Shakir after his arrest in Mathura, in a joint operation with officials from the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police.

Panaji, Aug 2 (IANS) A man, who made Facebook accounts of several bureaucrats and politicians, including Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and then used to solicit money from the target's friends and acquaintances, has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

"During interrogation and initial investigation, it was found that accused Mohammad Shakir used to create the fake social media profiles of various public servants and politicians which would mimic their original profiles. He would then use the fake profile to contact 'Friends' and ask for money on various pretexts like medical emergencies, etc," it said.

In July this year, an FIR was filed against unknown persons after a fake social media account in the name of Sawant was created and messages were sent to people known to the Chief Minister requesting for money to be transferred to Shakir's account via PayTM.

Shakir has been arrested under sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act and Sections 419, 420 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code.

"Discreet and technical investigation crime revealed that the present crime was being committed from Mewat in Haryana, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, and the surrounding area. Accordingly, information regarding the suspect was shared with the Mewat and Mathura police," the statement said.

--IANS

maya/vd