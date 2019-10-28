Man arrested for fraud in singer's name in UP

Lucknow, Oct 28 (IANS) A man was arrested for committing a Rs 20 lakh fraud in the name of Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said on Monday.

According to reports, the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology had planned a programme and a student leader Prakhar Chaturvedi had contacted Prateek Kumar of Dream Makers Events, an event management company in Teliarganj.

A sum of Rs 20 lakh had been paid to the company for Sunidhi Chauhan's programme and a band event that was to be held in 2018.

However, the singer did not turn up for the event and it was later found that she had not been paid any money. When the students demanded the money back, the event company refused to pay. Finally, the students lodged a complaint with the Dhoomanganj police who arrested Prateek Kumar and sent him to jail. The money, however, has not been recovered, police said. amita/sdr/bg