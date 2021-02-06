Man arrested for involvement in Kabul University attack

"Another key element behind the vicious terrorist attack, Mohammad Omar, who was under prosecution, has been arrested in Police District 16 of the Kabul city," Saleh, who is heading a security team in-charge of security of the capital, said in a Facebook post.

Kabul, Feb 6 (IANS) Afghan First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh confirmed on Saturday that intelligence personnel has arrested another man for his alleged involvement in the November 2020 Kabul University attack that claimed the lives of 22 people.

On November 2, 2020, at least 22 people were killed and over 40 others were wounded after two gunmen attacked the University.

The victims included 18 students -- 16 from the Public Administration Faculty and two from the Law Faculty.

"As the people are aware, an individual involved in Kabul University attack had also arrested earlier, and had been sentenced to death and we once would be witnessing their hanging," the First Vice-President added in his post.

Attack mastermind, Mohammad Adil, was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court on January 1.

Five other collaborators of the attack were sentenced to various jail terms on charges of treason, transfer of explosive materials and cooperation with the Islamic State terror group which claimed responsibility.

Adil, a resident of Panjshir province, was recruited by Sanaullah, a member of the Haqqani Network terror group, according to the First Vice President.

--IANS

ksk/