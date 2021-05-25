Man arrested for killing daughter over her affair

Bareilly (UP), May 25 (IANS) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his daughter who insisted on marrying her boyfriend.

The Bareilly police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from a cane field in Seehor village under the Shahi police circle on Saturday.

During investigation, the woman was found to be a resident of Milak area of Rampur district. She had been 'missing' since the past two days, but no complaint was lodged by her parents.