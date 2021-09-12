Man arrested for murdering aunt in Delhi's Chandni Mahal

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his 55-year-old aunt in Delhi's Chandni Mahal area.



The accused has been identified as Farman (22), a matric pass who runs a readymade cloth shop.

Chandani Mahal Police Station received a PCR call at about 7:30 pm on September 3 about a foul smell from a house at Chatta Lal. Following which the police officials rushed to the spot and found the decomposed body of Mumtaz (55) on the bed.

Following the case, a crime team analysed the CCTV footage of the area and found that on August 30, a suspected person was seen in the street.

Police further interrogated the relatives and neighbours and technical surveillance was mounted. Acting on input, the police nabbed the accused from Meerut.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police, that his Aunt (Khala) Mumtaz tried to frame him and his family in a double murder case, two months earlier. They also had a property dispute with his Khala following which he made a plan to kill her and executed it.

Mumtaz was allegedly married to two persons with one husband living in Meerut and another in Pakistan.

Mumtaz's Pakistani husband Kamran was found with explosives in the year 2001 and was arrested along with one of his accomplices in the Delhi Cantt area with the 'Khilona bomb'. Kamran has been released from jail after completing his sentence. (ANI)

