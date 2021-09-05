Man arrested for raping minor girl in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Mumbai.



The accused identified as Rafeeq, 24, was arrested from the railway station within 24 hours, attempting to escape after committing the crime, as per the police statement.

A case has been registered under section 376 Indian Penal Court and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, under the range of Colaba Police station.

According to the information shared by Colaba police, the accused hails from Assam. (ANI)

