  4. Man arrested for stitching private parts of wife in UP

Man arrested for stitching private parts of wife in UP

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 22nd, 2021, 12:10:17hrs
Representative Image

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): In a bizzare incident, a man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district for stitching private parts of his wife with a copper wire over suspicion of her having an affair, police said on Monday.

The Rampur police have filed a case in the matter on the basis of a complaint by the woman.
"The woman told us that her husband beat her up and subjected her to inhumane act. We have registered an FIR and sent her for a medical examination. We have arrested the man and appropriate actions are being taken," a police official informed.
Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

