Man arrested in Mumbai, drugs worth Rs 10 lakh recovered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man from Fort area in South Mumbai for allegedly possessing illegal narcotics.

According to the police, the man identified as Vikram Sudhir Thakur was found in possession of 200 grams of MD (mephedrone) worth Rs 10 lakh.

"We have registered a chance possession case against the accused under Section 8(c) read with Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985," a senior official of the Anti Narcotic Cell said in a statement.



Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

