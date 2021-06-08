Man arrested on charge of raping daughter

The 22-year-old victim in her police complaint told the police that she lives in the Kapashera area of Delhi.

Gurugram, June 8 (IANS) A man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly raping his 22-year-old daughter, making obscene videos, blackmailing her to upload the clips on social media and sending them to her in-laws, the police said.

"Her father took her to a hotel located in DLF Phase-2 of Gurugram on the pretext of getting her a job on Monday and later raped her. He also shot obscene videos and threatened to send them to her in-laws and also make them viral on social video if she tells anyone about the incident," a police officer said.

A case was registered on Monday following a complaint by the victim, at DLF Phase-2 police station in Gurugram.

Police said the accused has been arrested and a probe was underway.

