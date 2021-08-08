Man arrested over knife attack on Tokyo train

Yusuke Tsushima, 36, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old female college student with a knife, causing serious injuries to the back and chest, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tokyo, Aug 8 (IANS) A man has been arrested for injuring 10 passengers in a knife attack on a commuter train in Tokyo, local media reported.

None of the 10 wounded was acquainted with the man.

Tsushima has admitted to the assault, telling the police: "I have been wanting to kill happy-looking women for the past six years. Anyone would have been okay."

He also said that he chose to commit a crime on a rapid express Odakyu Electric Railway train because passengers were hard to run away.

According to the police, he stabbed the woman and injured others in No. 7 car. Then, he failed to start a fire with cooking oil in the No. 8 car.

As the train made an emergency halt, Tsushima escaped from a door of the No. 9 car.

Tsushima was detained later at a convenience store, police said.

In 2015, a man set himself on fire on a shinkansen bullet train, resulting in himself and a female killed as well as 26 other passengers injured.

In 2018, a man killed a passenger and injured two others in a knife attack on a bullet train.

The Transport Ministry has asked all the railway companies to thoroughly check their surveillance activities through security staff and cameras to ensure safety.

