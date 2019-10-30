Man arrested with 8 cartridges at IGI airport

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) A person was arrested on Wednesday from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport for travelling with eight cartridges, CISF said.

The accused has been identified as Tajinder Singh.

Central Industrial Security Force spokesperson, Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh, said, "Tajinder Singh is of Indian origin and the cartridges seized from him were of 0.32 MM. The accused was hiding the cartridges in his bag."

Tajinder was arrested while he was about to board the Air India flight to San Francisco from Terminal 3 of IGI airport. He was handed over to the Delhi police for further investigation.

