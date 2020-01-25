Man attacks sister-in-law with acid in Mangaluru over financial dispute

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sat, Jan 25, 2020 07:29 hrs

Representative Image

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): A woman has sustained injuries on her face allegedly after being attacked with acid by her brother-in-law in Kadaba, Dakshina Kannada district.
A case has been registered at Kadaba police station and the accused, Jayananda Kottary, has been taken into custody.
The incident occurred on Thursday. The victim Swapna's three-year-old daughter has also suffered minor injuries.


Kottary had purportedly splashed acid on the woman over a financial dispute. (ANI)

