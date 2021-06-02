Man beaten to death in Delhi, 2 arrested

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): A 28-year-old man was allegedly abducted and beaten to death by four people in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, the police said on Tuesday.



According to the police, two accused in the matter have been arrested and the remaining two are absconding.

"The victim has been identified as Oshit Das, who was the resident of G block Jhuggi in Delhi's Jahangirpuri," the police said.

"On Tuesday a PCR call was received at Jahangirpuri police station regarding a missing man. On investigation, it was revealed that Oshit Das has been taken by four people on two bikes at 6:15 am to casting depot of Sam India Construction Pvt Ltd behind Majlis park metro station," the police said.

The police further said that the victim's father registered a case in this matter.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that the four persons had beaten the victim which led to his death. Accordingly, various sections of the Indian penal Code (IPC) were added to the registered case," it said.

The police have arrested two accused who are identified as Krishan (25 years) and Dharmender (23 years).

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

