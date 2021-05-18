Man beaten to death in UP for 'meddling' in husband-wife dispute

Bareilly (UP), May 18 (IANS) A man was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly interfering in a husband-wife dispute.

The incident took place in the Prem Nagar locality in Bareilly on Monday when Naveen was reportedly beating his wife Deepmala with a stick.

When their neighbour, Arjun (24), tried to rescue the wife, the enraged husband started thrashing him instead. Arjun was apparently beaten up so severely that he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. His family members had taken Arjun to the police station to lodge a complaint before taking him to the hospital.