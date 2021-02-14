Man bets Rs 5K, 5kg almonds to run from Baghpat to Ghazipur

Ghazipur, Feb 14 (IANS) A 25-year old man from Sikhera village in UP's Baghpat bet Rs 5,100 and 5kg of almonds with his friends that he could run from his village and reach the farmers' movement at the Ghazipur border.

Monu Dagar told IANS :" I had a bet on 5kg of almonds and Rs 5,100 to run from my village to the Ghazipur border, where farmers' protest is going on. I have won the bet and will be meeting the farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait soon."