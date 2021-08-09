Man bites baby snake in revenge bid, dies

Patna, Aug 9 (IANS) A 65-year-old drunk man chewed on a snake after the latter bit him in Bihar's Nalanda district.

The man was identified as Rama Mahto, a resident of Madhodeh village under Chandi police station.

The incident took place on Sunday and he died on Monday morning.

The family members of the deceased, in a statement to the police said that Rama Mahto who was under the influence of liquor, was sitting in front of his house when a baby snake (Karait) bit him on his leg.