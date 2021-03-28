Man booked for threatening Kalyan Singh

The accused, Gautam, had issued the threat through a video that reached former MLA Urmila Rajput, who then lodged a complaint with the police.

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh), March 28 (IANS) A man has been booked for issuing death threats to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh.

Police said that Rajput's husband had received the video recently.

In the video, Gautam can be seen making derogatory remarks and issuing threats to kill Kalyan Singh.

Inspector Farrukhabad Kotwali, Ved Prakash Pandey, told reporters, "Urmila Rajput filed a complaint with Farrukhabad Kotwali police demanding that an FIR be lodged and inquiry be instituted into the video clip being shared on WhatsApp showing Gautam threatening former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh."

A case has been registered against Gautam under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), Pandey further said.

"Investigations are underway and the content of the video is also being examined. Besides, separate teams have been formed and raids are underway to arrest the accused," he added.

Rajput has also urged the state government to probe the video where 'highly derogatory remarks' have been made against Kalyan Singh.

--IANS

amita/rs