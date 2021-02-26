Man brandishing firearm at wedding ceremony arrested in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a man who allegedly brandished a firearm at a wedding ceremony in Delhi's Indira park area on February 17, and recovered a loaded pistol along with two live rounds from his possession.



The accused, identified as Ashish, 32, was arrested from Roop Nagar area near Ramjas College Chowk in the national capital.

"During the investigation, the accused admitted that he was involved in many crimes. He had purchased a pistol from six months ago to show off in the vicinity and made a firing at the wedding ceremony of his cousin on February 17, after that the video of the firing went viral," police said in a statement on Thursday.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

