Man carrying pistol nabbed at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a 34-year-old man and recovered a pistol and five live rounds of ammunition from his possession at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station here on Monday.

The man has been identified as Ameer Hamza Khan, a native of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh.

A case has been registered at Okhla Vihar metro station and the man was arrested under the provisions of Arms Act, police said.



An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

