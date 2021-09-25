Man commits suicide after killing 9-month-old son, injuring wife in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala) [India], September 25 (ANI): A man allegedly died by suicide on Friday after hacking his nine-month-old child to death and inflicting serious injuries to his wife in Kannur's Srikantapuram, said Kerala police on Friday.



According to police, the man Satheesan was undergoing treatment for mental illness.

"The incident took place at Chundakkunnu within the limits of the Kudiyanmala police station. After closing the doors of the house, Satheesan stabbed his wife Anju and nine-month-old son Dhyan Dev with a knife. The locals tried to open the doors after hearing Anju's screams and taken the two to the hospital. But by the time they reached the hospital, the child was declared dead and his wife is in critical condition," said police.

Further, police informed that the accused Satheesan hanged himself to death after his wife and son were shifted to the hospital.

"His relatives told us that the accused was undergoing treatment for mental illness," police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)