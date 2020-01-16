Man commits suicide at Delhi Metro station (3rd Lead)

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were briefly affected on Thursday after a 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Dwarka Mor station here.

According to Delhi Metro DCP Vikram Porwal, a call was received at 10.10 a.m. about the suicide at Dwarka Mor Metro station.

"The incident took place at platform number 1 on the train going towards Noida from Dwarka. Identity of the man is not yet established. He is being taken to DDU Hospital," the DCP said in a statement.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had informed in a tweet at 9.59 a.m. that services were delayed between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk as there was passenger on the track at Dwarka Mor. Later, at 10.14 a.m., it informed that normal services were resumed. The Blue Line is one of the busiest lines in the Delhi Metro network, ferrying thousands of passengers to and from Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. sks-nks/in