Man commits suicide at Tagore Garden metro station

Last Updated: Sat, Aug 17, 2019 16:19 hrs

New Delhi [India], Aug 17: A man committed suicide at the Tagore Garden Metro station here on Friday by jumping in front of a metro train.
The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh.
"After receiving a PCR call at 11 pm, the Rajouri Garden police reached the metro station and found that a person named Rahul, son of Ravinder Singh, had committed suicide by jumping off in front of a metro train. The man is a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh," the official release said.


The body has been sent for postmortem.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

