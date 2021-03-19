Man convicted for rape within 57 days of incident

The child was sexually assaulted on January 18 this year when she had gone to a nearby field to bring fodder for the cattle. A local youth identified as Arun abducted the girl and took her to a mustard field where he raped her.

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), March 19 (IANS) A man who had raped a four-year-old girl in Etawah district in January, has been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in a record time of 57 days.

The girl's shrieks drew the attention of farmers working in adjoining fields. They rushed to her rescue but the accused managed to flee from the spot.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Etawah, Akash Tomar said the incident had occurred around 3 p.m. on January 18, and subsequently, an FIR was registered at the Badhpura police station. The accused was arrested from the Chambal river bridge in the district on January 19 following a shootout.

The statement of the victim was recorded and the charge sheet was filed in the court on February 1.

"The charges against the accused were found to be true under Sections 376 AB (rape, a section applied when the victim is under 12) of Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act," said Tomar.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Etawah, Kashi Prasad Singh Yadav, after inspecting evidence, announced the verdict.

"This case is in the rarest of rare category," he said.

The girl's parents were present in the hearing and said Arun had committed a heinous crime and deserved nothing less.

The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Arun.

--IANS

amita/dpb