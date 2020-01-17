Man dead in Jallikattu event in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): One man has died and around 36 bulls were injured on Friday in Algannallur during a Jallikattu event organised here on Friday.

Eighteen bullfighters have also been admitted to Madurai Rajaji government hospital.

Speaking to ANI, retired district judge Manikam said, "All proper arrangements were made for the event. We have monitored the situation here so that all arrangements are made for the conduct of the event as per the law. However, unfortunately, one bad incident happened today.""A bull owner was hit in abdomen area by the bull after which he was given primary care here and later on admitted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He got seriously injured which lead to blood loss," he said."We will ensure that such an incident does not happen in future," Manikam said.As a part of Pongal, Jallikattu competition is being organised in Palamedu and around 700 bulls participated in the bull-taming sport in the town in Madurai district.The Supreme Court on Wednesday had refused to entertain a plea challenging the Madras High Court order for allowing Jallikattu in various districts of Tamil Nadu under the supervision of monitoring committees headed by a retired district judge.Madurai District collector had said that youth below 21 will not be allowed to participate in Jallikattu to be held at Palamedu and Alanganallur.Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu which will be held till January 31. (ANI)