Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 18 (ANI): A man has been detained in connection with the alleged murder case of 7-year-old a child in Ratanada area of Jodhpur, police said.



"A child was kidnapped on March 15. We found his body near the ground in Ratanada area on March 17. A man in the matter has been detained," Dharmendra Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jodhpur (East) said.

The police said that the man has confessed to the crime. (ANI)