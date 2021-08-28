Man dies after being tied to vehicle and dragged in Madhya Pradesh; 4 held

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Four persons, including a sarpanch, have been arrested for allegedly beating to death a tribal man, accused of theft in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.



The victim, identified as Kanhiya Bhil was allegedly thrashed on suspicion of theft and was dragged after being tied to a van. The incident was captured on camera and began circulating on the Internet.

"We received information about a man being beaten up and in an injured condition. He was referred to Neemuch district hospital where he died. In a viral video, the man Kanhiya Bhil was seen being thrashed by villagers and being dragged along by a pick up vehicle to which he had been tied," said Additional SP, Neemuch, Sunder Singh Kanesh.

Kanesh said that a police case has been registered and four people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

"Case has been registered under IPC Section 302, Atrocity Act and various other sections related to assault. Eight people have been booked in this matter and four persons have been arrested, including a sarpanch. A search has been initiated for the other accused and action will be taken against everybody. The pick-up vehicle used in the incident has also been seized," the senior police official said. (ANI)

