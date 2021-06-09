Man dies after house collapses in Delhi

An officer said that the police received a call at around 4.30 pm that due to digging of a basement of an adjacent under construction building, a house has collapsed in the Panchsheel Park area in south Delhi and one person has been trapped in the debris.

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) A 26-year-old man doing his post-graduation from the Delhi University died on Wednesday after a house collapsed due to the digging of a basement in an adjacent under construction building, the police said.

He said a police team rushed to the spot on getting the information and removed the debris.

"After the debris was removed, the body of a man named Ishan Sethi, a resident of Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, was found," he said.

The officer said that Sethi was staying on rent at Panchsheel Park, adjacent to the under construction site where digging of a basement was taking place.

He was doing his post-graduation from Delhi University.

The body has been shifted to the AIIMS mortuary and his parents have been informed, the police said.

A case has been registered and the accused contractors -- Vikas Bhayana and Rahul Bhayana -- have been arrested.

--IANS

aks/arm