Man dies after jumping before metro train, services on Violet Line affected

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Violet Line were affected briefly on Friday after a 33-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of an incoming metro train at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium station.

Police received a call about the incident at around 11:30 am.

The man, identified as Bharat, was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted a delay in service from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Kashmere Gate due to "a passenger on track".

After over half an hour, the mass transit agency said that normal service on the line resumed.

The 46.6 km Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate ISBT in north Delhi with Raja Nahar Singh in Ballabgarh, a town near Faridabad in Haryana. (ANI)

