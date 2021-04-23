Man dies in Palghar blaze, wife suffers fatal heart attack on hearing news

Palghar, April 23 (IANS) The devastating fire which claimed the lives of 14 patients as they slept in the ICU ward of a Virar hospital proved to be a double tragedy for a Gujarati couple living in adjoining Vasai town, officials said here on Friday.

Among the unfortunate victims of the fire was Kumar K. Doshi, 45, who perished in the flames that swept through the second floor ICU of Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Tirupati Nagar around 3.15 a.m.