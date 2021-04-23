Man dies in Palghar blaze, wife suffers fatal heart attack on hearing news

Palghar, April 23 (IANS) The devastating fire which claimed the lives of 14 patients as they slept in the ICU ward of a Virar hospital proved to be a double tragedy for a Gujarati couple living in adjoining Vasai town, officials said here on Friday.
Among the unfortunate victims of the fire was Kumar K. Doshi, 45, who perished in the flames that swept through the second floor ICU of Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Tirupati Nagar around 3.15 a.m.
Upon hearing the news several hours later, his wife, Chandni K. Doshi who was being treated at the nearby Jivdani Hospital in Virar, could not bear the shock, said her family members.
Learning of her husband's death, Chandni suffered a massive heart attack and died immediately, plunging the entire family, thier friends and neighbours in a residential complex in Vasai, into grief.
--IANS
qn/bg