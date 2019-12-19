Man driven to suicide by false rape charge

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 19 (IANS) The brother of a village head in Rihunti village in Hamirpur committed suicide after being accused of rape by a woman.

Station officer of Chikasi police station, R. K. Patel, said, "Santosh, brother of village head Roop Singh, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan on Wednesday evening. A woman had lodged a complaint of rape against him four days ago but during investigations, the charges were found to be false."

The deceased's body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Thursday.

Family members of Santosh said that on Wednesday morning, the woman had threatened Santosh that she would meet higher officials and lodge another complaint against him. The family has now lodged a case of abetment to suicide against the woman.