Man drowns in flooded Delhi underpass, rain throws life off gear

According to police, the area was water-logged due to the rains since Sunday night and they suspect the man slipped and drowned.

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) A 27-year-old man drowned at a railway underpass in south Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area on Monday, while he was reportedly trying to take a selfie in the rains, police said.

The body of the deceased, who was identified as Ravi Chautala, was pulled out from the water at the underpass.

"Locals spotted a man drowning and we immediately called fire-fighters and divers to rescue the man. After some time, the divers pulled out the body from the water. Chautala was identified with the help of his wallet and IDs," police said.

Day-long light to moderate rain the city resulted yet again water-logging, and traffic snarls on roads on throughout the day. Due to continue rainfall in Dwarka, a portion of a road caved in and a traffic police constable's car got stuck.

There were several reports of water-logging since early on Monday, in areas including Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar, Ring Road, Pragati Maidan, Palam, and Kirari.

A DTC bus was also reported to have broken down at Kanjhawala Chowk, leading to traffic jams.

Traffic snarls were witnessed on the Ring Road near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan, Kilokri, near IP Flyover, Dhaula Kuan, Vikas Marg, Azadpur, among others.

--IANS

pd/vd